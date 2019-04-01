Holly Willoughby's grey floral Zara skirt is a BIG hit with This Morning viewers The This Morning star is fancy in florals

Holly Willoughby was all about the flower power on Monday morning, wowing viewers of This Morning with a blooming gorgeous printed skirt which turned out to be a Zara staple. The pleated, midi-cut design was made in a lovely subtle grey hue and was adorned with pretty blooms. Priced at £29.99, it proved very popular with viewers who took to Instagram to share their love for the high street gem. One fan wrote: "The skirt is lovely Holly and you look so beautiful this morning!" Angie Smith (Holly's stylist) revealed that the skirt sadly wasn't available anymore, but you can purchase the same design in yellow. To complete the look, Holly, 38, added a neutral toned roll neck from Pure London and her favourite nude high heels from Gianvito Rossi - the same pair that the Duchess of Cambridge also owns.

We loved Holly's grey floral skirt

Mother-of-three Holly has a passion for prints, and last week she almost broke the internet with her red leopard print dress from Whistles.

You can buy the yellow version for £29.99 at Zara

The ITV favourite added a mock crock belt at the waist and the snap generated a whopping 101,000 'likes' on Instagram. The dress in question is known as the 'Jungle Cat' and as soon as HW rocked it - it began to fly off the shelves, despite the £179 price tag. The fancy frock is still online on the Whistles website, but there's now just sizes 14 and 16 left.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

We have to say, Holly's working wardrobe is always on our radar. Where would we be without her daily outfit snaps, eh?

Her 5 million followers love to be kept up-to-date with her outfits, but she recently confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find it quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO! "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things." There's hope for us all...

