Ruth Langsford’s M&S cashmere jumper comes in every colour you can imagine But how to choose?

Ruth Langsford is loving Marks & Sparks just as much as us at the moment! We can’t believe we nearly missed her outfit for Sunday’s special This Morning show – and she wore one of M&S’ most popular staples, Autograph’s cashmere round neck jumper. Gorge. She teamed the look with an on-trend snake print midi skirt from New Look and neutral ankle boots from Monsoon – so all in all, a total high street win, right?

Ruth showed off the jumper on Instagram

Ruth’s cashmere knitwear is actually fashion blogger favourite for its incredible quality and reasonable price tag – at £79, it’s one of the cheapest (and softest!) pieces of cashmere you can buy on the high street. The presenter opted for a simple cream shade, but it’s also available in a range of colours from blue to orange and pink. How do we choose?

If you have your eye on Ruth’s skirt, it’s just £22.99 from New Look (but it’s selling out fast!), while the presenter’s Monsoon boots are a little pricier at £69. And unsurprisingly, plenty of her fans were loving the outfit. “So nice to see high street worn… looking fabulous Ruth, definitely going to get this skirt!” one commented on her Instagram outfit photo.

This is the second time Mrs Eamonn Holmes has rocked M&S in the past few weeks – she also chose to wear a chic pair of trousers by the British brand for another instalment of This Morning in March. The pretty high-waisted trews are the M&S ‘Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers’, which were reduced from £39.50 to just £20 – so we’re not surprised they’ve now pretty much sold out! Move over Holly, it looks like Ruth is a This Morning fashion influencer, too…

