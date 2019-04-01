Carol Vorderman just wore the ULTIMATE animal print dress & she's never looked better What a frock!

Former Countdown queen Carol Vorderman is currently in Bahrain for the Formula One Grand Prix and we have been loving her fast-paced wardrobe. On Sunday, the gorgeous brunette stepped out in an eye-catching, monochrome animal print dress that hugged her famous curves to perfection.The 58-year-old added a smart black belt - which showed off her slender waist - and she accessorised with a seriously funky fedora hat in khaki, high heel shoes and lots of gold jewellery. Gorgeous! Carrying a white holdall, the mathematician even decorated her arms with gold metallic (temporary) tattoos.

Carol looked incredible in her animal print dress

Topping off her favourite outfits with hats appears to be something the mother-of-one enjoys. Last month, Carol paid a visit to the Cheltenham Festival – alongside a number of other celebrities and members of the royal family.

The former Countdown star accessorised with a fedora hat and temporary tattoos

The fashionista wowed in a figure-hugging white pencil skirt, statement black belt and a fitted black top, covering up with a white coat and knee-high boots. She added some extra personality with a pair of cherry red leather gloves and a grey felt hat, which she proudly showed off as she arrived at the event.

Get the look: £48, Wallis

The public always comment on how young Carol looks for her age and she told HELLO in 2016 that she has never felt better since entering her 50s. The TV favourite explained: "My mum always used to say that when you get to 50, it's downhill from there. I thought, 'Great mum, that's marvellous'."

MORE: Carol Vorderman's sheer Pride of Britain gown sends fans into a frenzy

"But while that might have been true for my mum's generation, it's not true now - it's the opposite. We have such fantastic opportunities; it's a different time in your life but life is just a series of chapters – nothing lasts forever. Nobody knows what's going to happen and I think when you get to this age, you become a lot more conscious of that." Well said CV!

READ: Carol Vorderman's curves look incredible in this Marks & Spencer dress