Holly Willoughby says goodbye to This Morning for a while - in the ultimate red dress

Holly Willoughby announced on Thursday she is saying goodbye to This Morning for a while and what's more, she did it in style! The 38-year old shared a picture on Instagram of her latest outfit - and in it, she is wearing a majorly cute mini dress from Oasis. The ITV favourite wrote: "Final hurrah before we break up for Easter... today #hwstyle on @thismorning dress by @oasisfashion shoes @lkbennettlondon." HW's red skater style dress featured a lovely boat print as well as a v-neckline and adorable button detailing.

We have the best news too - the fancy frock is in the sale for £32.20, down from £46. There's only a few sizes left online though - so don't delay if you want to treat yourself. We love the fact that Holly also added a splash of coordinating scarlet lipstick too. Red hot!

We've noticed that the mother-of-three hasn't worn trousers for a while - despite the fact she feels they have changed her wardrobe.

The Celebrity Juice star told HELLO! "Oh my god, I didn't wear a pair of trousers until about two years ago. I didn't get it, I thought that wearing a dress would be way more flattering ... I couldn't find trousers that looked any good and I thought that having curves and having a big bottom would be something to hide a bit."

She added: "And now - and we've partly got Kim Kardashian to thank for this - a big bottom is quite nice - we've embraced our bottoms - and also I've found high-waisted trousers - who knew?!"

"The best invention ever. So it changed everything, I could wear a shirt to work or a little heel or a trainer and I wasn't beholden to the dress. So for me, yes, trousers were a new thing."