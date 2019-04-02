Holly Willoughby's lucky dress is from Next - and This Morning viewers are loving it We need this high street buy...

On Tuesday, Holly Willoughby stepped out in a navy blue dress - which may have looked pretty simple at a first glance, but on closer inspection, the classically cut design actually had horseshoes printed all over it. How cute? The £49 frock is from high street store Warehouse - and is available to purchase at NEXT. And luckily for you - it's still available in all sizes. Result! Holly's Tuesday morning dress will definitely get her some compliments, and even some good luck as horseshoes are often seen as a good luck charm! Carrie Bradshaw - the fictional fashionista in Sex and the City - was rarely seen without her iconic horseshoe pendant, so HW is in good company. The 38-year-old teamed the high street number with black ankle boots by L.K.Bennett and wore her trademark blonde locks in a sleek and straight style.

Holly was feeling lucky!

As always, Holly's latest 'outfit of the day' was a huge hit with fans. One follower wrote on Instagram: "Love this dress; the sleeves, the collar, everything about it! Looking very stylish."

£49, Warehouse @ NEXT

The mother-of-three is considered a style icon for so many due to her well-put together looks. But for Holly, she has some simple golden fashion rules she always abides by. She told HELLO! in 2018: "I've got to be comfortable. Gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

The Celebrity Juice star also has the best advice for ladies hung up on clothing sizes. "When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'."

She added: "So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

