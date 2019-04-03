Lorraine Kelly's yellow shirt dress has springtime style written all over it What a gorgeous high street look

We wonder if Lorraine Kelly has given her wardrobe a spring clean. Why? Because the black, burgundy and leopard print she has been rocking in recent weeks has been replaced with pastels and sunshine yellow! On Wednesday, the 59-year-old TV veteran donned a lovely sunny shirt style dress from high street store Warehouse, and it cost much less than you might think. Despite the fact the utility style number looks like it could be a designer buy - it will actually set you back a reasonable £56 and even comes in burnt orange, too. Currently online in all sizes - we have a feeling it's going to be pretty popular if comments on Instagram are anything to go by. She even had a sweet message from former Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward, who commented: "Forever Looking lovely". Aww! We agree with you, Shayne.

Lorraine wowed viewers in her yellow dress

Mother-of-one Lorraine always looks incredible on her daily hat show - and her glam squad are usually behind her first-rate look. HELLO spoke to the Scottish star's makeup artist Helen Hand, who told us everything you need to know. "I started working for GMTV and the Lorraine show back in 2001 but didn't really start doing Lorraine's make up until 2003, so 16-17 years. I don’t ever think of it as work, it’s easy and always fun!"

£56, Warehouse

Early starts are part of Helen's routine."Make up call time for Lorraine is 6.30am. I start with hair and if we get time I do nails, followed by makeup and last finishing touches to the hair. So we are generally finished by 7.30 to 7.45am."

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly talks to HELLO!

And the professional also covets what Lorraine wears too, as well as her makeup stash.

"Bronagh Webster is Lorraine's stylist, she's amazing! And a joy to be around. We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, which is a massive help being a team. That way I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do hair and make up."

