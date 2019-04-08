Carol Vorderman's gold lace dress is a total showstopper and we are blown away How amazing does the former Countdown queen look?

Carol Vorderman is looking so glam right now, we just can't keep up. The former Countdown host has wowed at the races, dazzled her Instagram followers with the most amazing pair of jeans, and has now lit up the red carpet in style. On Friday, the 58-year-old stepped out at the Soldiering on Awards in a form-fitting black dress that had a contrasting gold neckline made from guipure lace. The elegant gown had a gentle fishtail train and its vampy shape ensured she stood out from the crowd. The mother-of-two decided to accessorise with two chunky gold cuffs and wore her shoulder-length blonde hair in a majorly curly style. We also loved her shimmering gold makeup and terracotta lip colour.

Carol looked gorgeous in gold

The brunette beauty took to Twitter on Sunday, and shared a series of personal snaps. Dazzling in her workout gear, the mathematician wrote: "Keep on moving no matter what your age! #MindAndBody Eg.Gym at home a couple of summers ago #56yo #swimming #weights #ScruffyHomeGymGear.. and flying my plane. Every day is a bonus...living them all with a great big grin."

Last week, Carol was in Bahrain for the Formula One Grand Prix and we enjoyed her fast-paced wardrobe. The TV star stepped out in an eye-catching, monochrome animal print dress which she teamed with a smart black belt, a seriously funky fedora hat in khaki, high heel shoes and lots of gold jewellery. And we even noticed she had decorated her arms with gold metallic (temporary) tattoos.

Carol always looks fresh and a lot younger than her years. She told HELLO! in 2016 that she has never felt better since entering her 50s, remarking: "My mum always used to say that when you get to 50, it's downhill from there. I thought, 'Great mum, that's marvellous'. But while that might have been true for my mum's generation, it's not true now - it's the opposite. We have such fantastic opportunities; it's a different time in your life but life is just a series of chapters – nothing lasts forever. Nobody knows what's going to happen and I think when you get to this age, you become a lot more conscious of that." Well said!

