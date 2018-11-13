The £35 Marks & Spencer dress that Carol Vorderman and Jane Moore can't get enough of Grab it before it sells out!

Marks & Spencer are on fire right now when it comes their latest fashion offerings. From Holly Willoughby's sellout edit, to their sparkly Christmas shoes and of course, the purple coat of dreams, M&S is the name on everyone's lips! The iconic high street store is loved by some of our favourite TV stars - so it's inevitable that they will be some doubling up at some point. Last month, Loose Women favourite Jane Moore wore a stunning £35 dress from the coveted M&S Collection range and viewers went crazy over the fashion bragian. And what's more, three weeks later, Carol Vorderman appeared on the Lorraine Show in the very same design. Both ladies styled it quite similarly - Carole teamed hers with of nude high heel stilettos and Jane decided to wear a pair of pastel-toned T-bar shoes.

Jane looked fabulous in her Marks & Spencer dress

It's easy to see why this dress is proving such a big hit with shoppers and celebrities - its sophisticated shift dress shape has a forgiving and contemporary loose fit which is finished with a high neck and tie at the front which subtly cinches in the waist. If purple isn't for you - it also comes black and camel. You need to be quick if you want to snap one up though - there are only a few sizes left online.

Carol Vorderman showed off her curves on the Lorraine show

Countdown Queen Carol spoke to HELLO! about how she dresses with confidence. "Show off your good bits and don't stress about the bits you don't like so much, because that is just a waste of time."

£35, Marks & Spencer

The mother-of-two encourages women to wear whatever they feel comfortable in.

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor just wore Marks & Spencer trousers and they cost her £39

"If you want to wear a miniskirt, you go girl! Just do it. I wouldn't wear a miniskirt now because my legs aren't what they used to be ten years ago, but it's whatever you're psychologically comfortable with. Just make sure you don't push the boundary with what you wear just because that's what fashion dictates."

READ: We can't stop thinking about Andrea McLean's yellow Marks & Spencer dress - it's a beauty!