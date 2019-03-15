Carol Vorderman's races day outfit has everyone talking She's worn a number of fun looks at Cheltenham

Carol Vorderman looks to have been having a great time at this year's Cheltenham Festival – like a number of other celebrities and members of the royal family. On Friday, she wowed once again in a figure-hugging white pencil skirt, statement black belt and a fitted black top, covering up with a white coat and knee-high boots. She added some extra personality with a pair of cherry red leather gloves and a grey felt hat, smiling to the cameras as she arrived at the event.

Carol went for a crisp white look on Friday

Earlier in the week, Carol had attended day one of the festival, standing out again in a statement shearling coat and a green bodycon midi dress, topped with a khaki wide-brimmed hat.

It's not essential for race-goers to wear headwear to Cheltenham, but most do, including royalty the Duchess of Cornwall and Zara Tindall, who have also been in attendance this week. The website reads: "There is no specific raceday style at Cheltenham. At The Festival, many ladies wear hats, but we recommend you have the weather as well as the fashion in mind. Gentlemen usually wear a suit or similar in the Club Enclosure, and in the restaurants and hospitality facilities."

On Thursday, she wore a fur-trimmed coat

Other stars at Cheltenham on Friday included Lily Allen, Richard Hammond and Welsh actor Luke Evans. Many were pictured running for cover as they battled the rain, so it looks like Carol had the right idea with her sheltering hat! Amongst the royalty that attended were Zara Tindall and her sister-in-law Autumn Phillips, who chose to wear a daring pair of leather trousers to the event. Zara opted for another smart coat – an A-line dog-tooth number by Claire Mischevani. Bring on the rest of racing season!

