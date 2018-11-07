Carol Vorderman's sheer Pride of Britain gown sends fans into a frenzy The presenter looked stunning

Carol Vorderman stunned fans in not one but two glamorous gowns at this year's annual Pride of Britain Awards. The star-studded ceremony, which aired on ITV last night, pays tribute to those who have shown courageous acts of bravery in the face of adversity.

Former Countdown star Carol took to the red carpet ahead of hosting the event in a jaw-dropping navy gown from luxury designer Marchesta Notte. Her dark blue dress featured lace edging and ruffled tiers with subtle sheer polka dot lacing, pulling in her waist with a silk waistband, which she pinned a poppy to. The dress is currently on sale on The Outnet, reduced from £1,218 to £426. Carol upped the glam ante with smokey eye make-up and her hair tousled. Carol was styled by stylist to the stars Marcella Martinelli, known as The Style Whisperer, who is also the woman behind looks for Holly Willoughby, Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory and Amanda Holden.

But that wasn't the only gown Carol wowed fans with on the night. A quick change saw her switch gears to another beautiful evening dress as she took to the stage for hosting duties. She presented the awards in a silky purple strapless dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture featuring a heavily diamond-encrusted panel along the sides. She complemented the glitz of the gown with smokey eye make-up and her light brown hair loosely waved. It's no surprise that her fans but nothing but praise for her two beautiful looks, calling her "stunning" and "absolutely beautiful". Another wrote: "I'm sure Carol Vorderman looks better every year. How does she do it?!"

Joining Carol at the awards 'do, held in London, were Holly Willoughby, who wore a fairytale Jenny Packham gown and Ayda Fields, in a vampy Alexander McQueen dress. 57-year-old Carol has presented the awards since 1999, and has often spoken about the importance of the awards. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "The purpose of Pride of Britain is to highlight the people who are full of goodness and love, and kindness, who are very courageous. There are all sorts of different people who are celebrated."

