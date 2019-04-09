Helen Flanagan's £5 Primark leopard print swimsuit looks UNBELIEVABLY expensive What a bargain!

Helen Flanagan is looking insanely hot right now. The Coronation Street star, who is the mum of two daughters, is looking better than ever and is obviously feeling confident with her new look. The partner of footballer Scott Sinclair has just returned from a sun-soaked break in Dubai and we spied on her Instagram that the designerl loving star is just like the rest of us, and has a penchant for Primark. Yes, you heard that right. Killing it in the brand's leopard print one-piece, the 28-year-old shared a shot of herself rocking the £5 swimsuit, which is still available to buy, in a variety of different colourways. Helen made it clear that she had been paid by the brand in her snap and wrote: "Loved my time in Dubai, back in swimwear at last! How cute is this leopard print costume I wore in Dubai, I love a Primark shop before my holidays @primark #iworkwithprimark #sponsored."

Helen looked incredible on holiday in Dubai in her Primark swimsuit

Many of Helen's 784,000 Instagram followers showered her with compliments on her bikini body, which she revealed is all down to accepting yourself.

£5, Primark

Speaking to Closer, the actress revealed she has worked on embracing her natural shape. "It's nice to celebrate your body and what’s good about it. I really like my figure – curves are sexier than being stick thin - and I don't see why I shouldn't wear clothes that show it off." She added: "I used to worry if people criticised me, but now I think I’ll wear what makes me happy."

MORE: Coronation Street's cast: meet their real-life children

The star admitted on social media that she does rely on exercise. Taking to Twitter to show a before and after picture of herself recently, she wrote: "Very happy today. For a whole month I have been so disciplined and focused and have really slimmed down and toned up :) I've gone from a curvy size eight to a very slim eight, I'm only 5ft 3 x."

READ: These high street party shoes will have everyone thinking they're designer (we won't tell if you don't)