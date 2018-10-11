Stacey Solomon reveals who her best-dressed royal is... (and no, it's NOT Meghan or Kate) The Loose Women host talks fashion and everything in between

Stacey Solomon is a big fan of some of the royal's style - but it's NOT who you would expect! We caught up with the gorgeous 29-year-old at the launch of her fabulous fashion collection for Primark and she said: "My favourite dressed royals are the babies! I mean they are just ALWAYS adorable and it doesn't matter what they wear, they always look amazing! Prince George - oh my god! I am such a sucker for a baby," she laughed. Well she's not wrong - after all, Prince William's eldest son did make Tatler's best-dressed list this year! Amongst the royal children, the Loose Women host also gave us a list of celebrities whose wardrobes she would love to rifle through. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

Puffa Jacket, £25, Primark

Speaking about her range with Primark and what piece she likes the best, the mother-of-two said: "Oooh if i had to pick my favourite piece from the collection, it would have to be the massive green puffa jacket because I get SO cold, and it keeps me warm and cosy.

Stacey's favourite jeans are £13

And coats are my favourite. Plus, its so bright - and you don't often get really bright coats." The ITV favourite is thrilled with her high street collaboration, telling us: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl."

MORE: All the times Prince George dressed like Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh

She added: "And it's the one shop that is completely accessible as its affordable and for everyone. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..."

£10, Primark

Speaking about her wardrobe staples, the girlfriend of Joe Swash keeps it simple: "Jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date."

READ: The £12 rainbow fashion bargain that Stacey Solomon can't get enough of