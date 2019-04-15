Victoria Beckham's new jeans have a very surprising feature you won't want to miss VB's jeans have a unique twist...

Victoria Beckham loves a pair of jeans. In fact, back in 2009,she launched her dVb jeans collection and fashion fans went crazy over her skinny denim jeans with the embellished crown pockets. Fast forward to 2019 and the former Spice Girl is a big power player in the fashion world. Her jeans have moved on a bit and now the mother-of-four has added an exciting pair to her collection. The fashionista shared a pair of flared jeans on her Instagram stories and they are very cool indeed. The 70s style slim-fit jeans are made in raw blue denim wash which are skinny from the hip to the knee. Complete with a removable denim belt tie, they also feature a huge stitched star on the bottom. Funky, right? On the website, VB recommends to wear them with a classic white tee or a chic sleeveless shirt.

VB loves her denims

Victoria, 44, made a surprising confession last year about her own collection of denim jeans - she doesn't wash them! Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all." Wow!

£275, Victoria Beckham

Also, she doesn't roll them up Marie Kondo style either. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

MORE: Victoria Beckham manages to make this casual outfit look posh - how does she do it?!

And it's not just jeans Victoria has a penchant for - she also loves a big cosy sweatshirt. Last month, we noticed the fashion mogul shared a picture of her and eldest son Brooklyn and she was sporting a boxy grey sweater from Kent & Curwen - her husband's David's clothing range! Maybe this hoodie was borrowed from the former Manchester United star? VB looked super funky in the grey sweater which had the brand's signature rose embroidered on the pocket.

READ: Victoria Beckham's latest outfit will really surprise you as it's VERY unexpected