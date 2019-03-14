HOW on earth did Victoria Beckham make gold foil trousers look this chic? VB is going for gold...

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to making usual trends work - especially lately! In the past few weeks, we seen her work red knee-high boots, crazy colour-block and even wet-look leggings. On Wednesday evening, the wife of David Beckham shared her latest 'outfit of the day' on Instagram and she was seen wearing a pair of gold embossed trousers from her own brand. The shimmering gold floral lurex detail was embossed with an intricate floral pattern and they are made in an ultra-skinny shape. Priced at an eye-watering £880, they are certainly not for the faint hearted, but as always, the former Spice Girl made the look a little more accessible by teaming it with a simple white T-shirt and matching gold high heels. It shouldn't work, but it really, really does.

VB looked incredible in her gold trousers

It appears that this week, the fashion mogul has been injecting a pop of colour into her classic black wardrobe. On Tuesday evening at the National Portrait Gallery Portrait Gala, VB wowed the red carpet with husband David in a monochrome outfit, consisting of a voluminous white shirt and smart tailored trousers from her own collection.

£880, Victoria Beckham

But it was her shoes that really turned heads - the 44-year-old opted for a pair of bright, fuchsia pink, jewel-toned high heel shoes which are part of her new upcoming collection.Made in a stiletto style, they were super statement and really amped up her look.

It has been all systems go in the mother-of-four's life right now. The fashionista has recently launched her Youtube Channel and we have been loving her work. Last week, her daughter Harper has made her very first appearance on it. The seven-year-old featured in Victoria's latest fly-on-the-wall video which documented her latest AW19 collection being made for London Fashion Week. In one scene, Harper arrived with Victoria to say hello to the designers at the Victoria Beckham studio. As ever, the mini fashionista looked stylish in a black Chloe jacket and an on-trend Alice band. Chip off the block, right?!

