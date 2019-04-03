Victoria Beckham's latest outfit will really surprise you as it's VERY unexpected We never thought we'd see the day...

When you think of Victoria Beckham, one of the world's biggest fashion icons, you instantly think of her sleek wardrobe full of colour block separates, sharp high heel shoes and lots of black eveningwear. One trend that you don't often see her rocking though is floral print. Blooming pretty floral tones don't tend to be something the wife of David Beckham embraces - until now, that is. On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl shared a photo on Instagram, and in it you could see an up-close snap of her latest dress - which was covered in blooms. She wrote: "Feeling flowers today".

VB wore a floral print dress on Wednesday - a trend she is rarely seen in

We've identified the dress she's wearing and surprise surprise, it is from her own fashion line. The 'Draped Cami Floor Length' frock is part of VB's new collection and comes in at a whopping £1,995.

£1,995, Victoria Beckham

The fluid silk design boasts not only flowers but also has a lurex pinstripe running through the fabric in shimmering silver. The built-in cami top even has a funky wrap-around detail that leads into an open back. Sexy!

VB's signature colour is black

Perhaps 2019 is the year that the mother of four is trying to be a bit different when it comes to her signature look. Recently, the fashion mogul featured cow print in her new Spring Summer 19 collection and we have to say, we do actually love it. One of our favourite pieces from her line is the 3/4 sleeve midi dress, which will set you back £1650.

Loading the player...

The structurally panelled frock has a slashed, button-up neck and the cleverly placed cow-hide print accentuates the silhouette of the body, and has contrasting stitching in red.

MORE: HOW on earth did Victoria Beckham make gold foil trousers look this chic?

And it's not just the 44-year-old that is loving all things cow-inspired - the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of pair of jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi on a visit to Smartworks earlier in the year. The 37-year-old had worn the heels before she met Harry - and they featured on her now-defunct fashion blog, The Tig.

READ: This is the pillowcase Victoria Beckham uses & you won't believe what it does for her hair