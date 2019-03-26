Louise Redknapp just wore the most insanely cool Victoria Beckham parka jacket And we want it, ASAP.

Louise Redknapp is on a high right now! On Monday evening the former Eternal singer was pictured leaving the Savoy Theatre after an amazing debut performance in the 9-5 Musical. As much as we are made up she's had rave reviews, we couldn't love her outfit more if we tried. The former wife of Jamie Redkanpp rocked a pair of super cool grey skinny jeans, black boots and the coolest camouflage jacket ever - which turns out to be from none other than Victoria Beckham. The military parka is made from stonewashed cotton and features the eye-catching print in khaki and brown. It has a boxy, oversized fit and a high neck as well as oversized patch pockets. Like all of VB's creations, it doesn't come cheap - this bad boy will cost you £1,195.

Louise looked amazing in her camoflage jacket

It comes as no surprise that the singer has a wardrobe to die for - after all, she is one half of A Style Album - a stylish blog with fellow fashionista Emma Rose Thatcher.

£1,195, Victoria Beckham

It's proving to be a busy time for Louise. Not content with dazzling onstage, the mother-of-two is forging her musical comeback with her new album, Heavy Love, and wait until you see the cover! The stunning singer made jaws drop in the snap, rocking black lace lingerie under a foxy leather jacket.

The 44-year-old captioned the shot: "So... after 16 years away from music I am so excited to reveal details of my new album 'Heavy Love', which you can pre-order now (link in bio). The exclusive first play of the first song from the album 'Stretch' is on Radio2 Breakfast show tomorrow morning after 8am. I can’t wait to share this new music with you all! Thanks for all the support over the last 26 years! It’s good to be back! Love Lou xxx"

