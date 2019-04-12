Victoria Beckham manages to make this casual outfit look posh - how does she do it?! Sportswear with a VB twist...

Can you imagine Victoria Beckham having a fashion faux pas or a day off when it comes to her immaculate outfits? Nope, definitely not. We are always in awe of the way she makes everything look chic and on Friday, the wife of David Beckham shared a picture of her rocking a simple black sweater. OK, admittedly it is a £222 design from her Reebok collection, but even so, it's not the most exciting of staples, yet VB positively smouldered in the snap. Rocking a full face of flawless makeup and coiffed hair, the former Spice Girl looked very posh and especially with her Louis Vuitton bag, which could be seen behind her.

VB made this sweatshirt look like couture

The singer-turned-fashion-designer launched her sporting collaboration in January, and we have been loving the whole sports luxe look she's got going on.

£222, REEBOK X VICTORIA BECKHAM

VB's range is unisex and is designed to take the wearer "from the gym to the street and back again" and is inspired from her experience living in Los Angeles and London. With a colourway of camel, silver and grey with a touch of zany orange, black and white - it's almost too posh for the gym. The mother-of-four said of the line: "The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection."

MORE: Stylish star mini-mes! When celebrity mums and daughters dress EXACTLY the same

"Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created a something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between."

READ: This is the pillowcase Victoria Beckham uses & you won't believe what it does for her hair