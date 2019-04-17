Rochelle Humes & Charlotte Hawkins shock viewers in the same dress on the SAME DAY Who would have thought it?

Charlotte Hakwins and Rochelle Humes are not only VIP's when it comes to presenting on ITV, but also with their wardrobes. Both ladies have very different styles: Rochelle is quite daring with her looks and likes to go glam, whilst Charlotte chooses classic threads. But on Wednesday, the presenters did something we never thought they would do - they wore the same dress on each of their shows. Eek! Talk about every woman's fashion nightmare, right? The dress in question is by Ghost, priced at £124 and available at QVCuk. The dark-toned number is made with a contrasting bright green floral print, a high neckline and has flattering ruching at the waist.

Charlotte looked fabulous in the Ghost dress

Both ladies styled the dress in a very similar way - by choosing heels. But Rochelle went for black, and Charlotte stuck to nude. With such a busy print, both ladies decided to leave their jewellery at home, letting their fancy frock do all the talking.

As did Rochelle!

Mother-of-two Rochelle is styled by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard's stylist. Charlotte, 43, has her outfits put together by Debbie Harper. Debbie also works with Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain and last year, HELLO! caught up with Kate, who gave us the lowdown on her and Charlotte's behind-the-scenes style secrets.

£124, Ghost @ QVCuk

The 51-year-old explained that out of her, Susanna and Charlotte, she pushes the boundaries a little more. "Debbie (our stylist) does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer things to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything!'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle talks style with HELLO!

The mother-of-two added: "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated, otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to."

MORE: This Morning fans are rushing to buy Rochelle Humes' denim Warehouse dress

"But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

READ: Rochelle Humes has been taking swimsuit tips from Holly Willoughby