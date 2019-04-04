Charlotte Hawkins' black stripy dress SHOCKS Good Morning Britain viewers The GMB star has legs for days...

Another day, another fabulous outfit for Charlotte Hakwins! The Good Morning Britain host is known for her kaleidoscope of colourful looks and on Thursday, the mother-of-one decided to bring back stripes - in the form of a seriously funky Karen Millen dress. The bodycon number had a section of multi-colour stripes running across the centre and at the cuffs - looks gorgeous don't you think? We are sad to discover this ensemble is a past-season buy, but Karen Millen has lots of great alternatives online. The fancy frock was quite short and fans quickly took to Instagram to praise the blonde beauty's gym-toned legs! "Liquorice allsort anyone..?! " the 43-year-old wrote, and one follower replied: "Legs that go all the way up to heaven!" Another simply added: "Pins!"

GMB viewers loved Charlotte's dress

And how exactly does she keep those legs of hers in great shape? The ITV favourite told The Express back in 2018: " Since doing Strictly I have been my fittest ever, and I really wanted to keep that up, so I've been going to the gym at least once a week and running 5k. I have weights at home and my daughter Ella Rose has got little pretend baby weights, so she can join in. We do baby yoga, too."

The skater-style number is still available online - but in orange, £40, Karen Millen

The GMB star also lifted the lid on how she keeps her skin looking so fresh and glowing despite the early starts, and the Classic FM presenter maintains it is all down to great products.

Loading the player...

"I swear by Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. After you've applied it, you run a cloth under the hot water to take it off with."

"On Good Morning Britain I wear a lot of make-up and it’s important to cleanse your skin well at the end of each day. In the mornings I use Dermologica Special Cleansing Gel too."

