This Morning fans are rushing to buy Rochelle Humes' denim Warehouse dress The This Morning host is dreamy in denim...

Rochelle Humes kicked off Monday with bang, bringing the glamour to This Morning by rocking the most fabulous denim dress. The stunning number is from Warehouse and comes in at an affordable £59.00. The Western-style design is of the midi variety and has a button-down front which is finished with functional pockets, and a tie waist. There are only a few sizes left online since the former Saturdays singer wore it on the daily show, and we can see why it's been such a huge hit. Not only does denim suit everyone - but the design is so timeless that it could be worn in years to come and still look chic. Rochelle left complicated accessorise at home, instead choosing to team it with fuss-free nude high heels.

Rochelle looked incredible on This Morning

The 30-year-old beauty looked stunning on show as she stood in for Holly Willoughby, and we can't get over how fresh and glowing she appeared, despite the early start. Maybe it has something to do with her fitness regime.

£59, Warehouse

Speaking to HELLO! recently, the mother-of-two said: "I really do try and eat well. Not in a diet point of view, but more to make sure I've got enough goodness. My body craves good food; so when I've not had enough fruit or veg it's like - I can tell." Refreshingly, the TV star also explained she does over-indulge, but only on special occasions. "I was very naughty over Christmas, but I needed it! My ultimate cheat meal, and my last meal if I was on death row, would be a roast dinner. I'm just such a Sunday roast fan. But I also want the dessert - I want the cheese board."

And when it comes to her curly mane - which looked particularly full on Monday's show - she swears by two things. "I use coconut oil for everything – face, hair, cooking! And I used it on the girls when they were babies instead of moisturiser, it makes skin so soft. I take it on holiday and use it for multiple purposes." She added: "And a silk pillowcase is great for your skin, and your hair, so I use one of them."

