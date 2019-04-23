Alex Jones's baby bump looks more stylish than ever in the cutest jumpsuit We need this high street steal...

Alex Jones looked incredible during the Easter weekend, rocking a very cool jumpsuit which came from high street store Miss Selfridge. Wowing in polka dots, the bright blue number was cut in a romper-style finish and fitted snugly around her growing baby bump. Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared an up-close shot of her latest look and wrote: "Tonight's bumpy outfit was @missselfridge." We've checked out the online site and the fancy item is currently available, but is selling out super quick. And what's more, it's in the sale! Originally priced at £39.00, you can now pick it up for £31.00. Not bad, right?

What a stylish bump!

The mother-of-one has really upped her fashion game lately and has been regularly sharing her ensembles with her 154,000 Instagram followers. On Thursday, the Welsh beauty uploaded a snap of herself in a gorgeous floral frock and called that the dress 'a goodie for the summer." The outfit was by high street favourite Marks and Spencer and retails at just £35.

£31.00, Miss Selfridge

Earlier in April, she even shared a selfie and asked her followers' opinions on her chosen headgear. "What do we think about the headband? Thought it would jazz up tonight's black dress, "she wrote. Her hair accessory of choice set her back just £4.99 from H&M. Bargain!

Alex's outfits are always put together by her loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright, who sources all her outfits for her TV work and appearances. And they are nearly always from the high street, which is great news for our bank balances.

Tess told HELLO: "I can never imagine Alex wearing a pair of Louboutins! We're all about high street. We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things - she loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

