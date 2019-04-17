Alex Jones shows off her baby bump in an amazing Zara polka dot dress A high street steal for this yummy mummy!

Alex Jones may be heavily pregnant with her second child, but here at HELLO! we think she has never looked better! The stunning One Show host looked gorgeous as she was snapped leaving the BBC studios, wearing a white and black polka dot dress from high street store Zara, which she teamed with a very funky pink duster coat. In pictures that featured on The Daily Mail, the star added black boots and her favourite studded black bag and gave us all plenty of tips on how to nail maternity dressing - keep it light, flowing, yet chic! The dress, in particular, caught our eye as it costs just £39.99 and can be styled up so many ways - with boots like Alex or high heels and a trendy blazer for office wear chic. Best of all, it's available online in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself.

Alex has been looking blooming gorgeous lately

As the Welsh-born star prepares for her new bundle of joy, she revealed on the popular podcast I See What You're Saying, that she is a little nervous. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

Alex wore this dress, £39.99, Zara

Last week, the 42-year-old remarked she was on the "homeward stretch" as she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself with her hand on her adorable bump, rocking yet another gorgeous Zara mini dress.

"It's the homeward stretch now before mat leave kicks in," she wrote.

"And due to the combo of a very dull day and me feeling pretty rubbish with a head cold, we decided that a bit of colour was needed tonight. Still finding outfits that work but aren't necessarily maternity wear." You go, girl!

