The Marks & Spencer shearling jacket that Alex Jones can't live without Cosy yet chic!

Alex Jones is looking blooming lovely lately! The pregnant star - who is expecting her second baby, due later in the year - was pictured leaving the BBC studios cuddled up in a cosy, khaki green shearling jacket which turns out to be a high street steal from Marks & Spencer. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail, the fabulous design can be seen clearly, and it's made from faux leather with soft cuffs and collar and the TV star teamed it with a denim pencil skirt, a warm roll neck, black tights and boots and her favourite gold studded handbag. The One Show co-host wore minimal makeup and her her trademark bob was styled in a sleek and straight style.

Alex is often snapped in her favourite jacket

The BBC favourite is a huge fan of the high street and often steps out in a variety of reasonably priced items that always end up on our shopping list. In December, whilst presenting the One Show, Alex teamed a white roll neck jumper with the most amazing leopard print sequin skirt which turned out to be a Zara steal. The A-line number was adorned with contrast sequin appliqués and had invisible side zip fastening at the side. Priced at £39.99, it was a bit of a bargain and fans loved the glitzy texture.

Alex's jacket is a past-season buy from Marks & Spencer

Alex prefers casual attire. Speaking to The Daily Star, she said on her look: "I think I have two different personalities! Left to my own devices it’s very casual – jeans, Converse, T-shirt. By night on telly it's hopefully a bit more together."

MORE: Take a peek inside pregnant TV presenter Alex Jones' gorgeous family home

And on looking so fresh on our TV screens, the Welsh wonder credits great skincare. "I'm a big skincare fan. I use a lot of Murad, it's got an SPF 50 and I've used that loads for summer – the City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50."

READ: Alex Jones just wore the most glamorous black gown and it's on our wish list