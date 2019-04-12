Alex Jones glamorously dresses up her baby bump in luscious leopard print A gorgeous getup for The One Show co-host

Alex Jones is expecting baby number two and throughout her second pregnancy, we have been loving how she has been styling her baby bump. The glamorous mother-of-one has stunned in skinny jeans, dungarees and a variety of cool cover ups. The BBC star was snapped as she left filming of The One Show on Thursday and we spied her most glam look to date - a lemon yellow top, form-fitting denims, swish white trainers and a fabulous leopard print coat. We all know that a smattering of leopard equals instant chic and Alex has never looked better in her animal-esque number. We haven't found out where this delight is from yet, but you can bet it's a high street steal.

We loved Alex's leopard print coat

HELLO! spoke to Alex's stylist stylist Tess Wright who said designer labels are a no go for the TV star. "I can never imagine Alex wearing a pair of Louboutins! We're all about high street. We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti and Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too." That's music to our ears...

Get the look: £265, House of Harlow @ Revolve

The Welsh-born presenter is never afraid to try certain fashion trends either, and on Tuesday evening she decided to go all regal on us, and rock a headband! Headbands are loved by some of our favourite royals - from the Duchess of Cambridge to Princes Eugenie - so we were excited to see the presenter try one out - and guess what? She totally nailed it.

Lookalike: £59.99, Stradivarius

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story to ask her followers' opinions, she wrote: "What do we think about the headband? Thought it would jazz up tonight's black dress."

MORE: Alex Jones looks practically glowing with new makeup look

And the best news is her accessory of choice cost just £4.99 from H&M. We know where we are going to be on our lunch break...

READ: Alex Jones' adorable The One Show minidress is under £30 from Zara - hurry!