Alex Jones covers her adorable baby bump in a really chic Zara dress Magnificent maternity style for the One Show host..

Alex Jones looked blooming beautiful on Wednesday evening as she was snapped leaving the BBC studios after filming The One Show. In photographs that appeared on The Daily Mail. the Welsh-born star covered her growing baby bump with a leopard print ruffle dress from Zara, which she used as a smock. The £29.99 number was a great shade against her natural skin tone and she teamed it with skinny jeans, a navy blue jacket that had gold buttons at the cuffs and chic brown boots. Sadly, the red number is sold out online but those clever people at Zara have created a monochrome version that is just as snazzy. Be quick though - some sizes are already sold out online.

Alex is always pictured looking chic

It appears that the 41-year-old is taking dressing for her bump in her stride. Last month, Alex shared a selfie on Instagram of her rocking a denim Topshop dress. The picture was taken from inside the BBC studios , in a lift and she wrote "Not maternity wear but this dungarees dress is stretchy as hell." The dress featured a cinched-in waist and tortoiseshell buttons down the front and had a pinafore style front.

£29.99, Zara

The TV star revealed that dungarees had fast become her go-to fashion item to accommodate her growing bump. At the start of the year she posted a close-up photo of her tummy and captioned it: "Dungar's have made a comeback. This is now me until the end of this pregnancy! Any tips on good brands for maternity dungarees….?!"

The One Show star is pregnant with her second child and last month her and husband Charlie Thomson celebrated their son Teddy's second birthday. The pair threw the tot a majorly cute Thomas the Tank Engine-themed party.

