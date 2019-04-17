The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare glimpse inside her very stylish bedroom Great interior design, Alex!

She's known for her great sense of style, but it seems Alex Jones has a knack for interior design too. The TV star shared an outfit of the day selfie with her fans on Instagram, and while we loved her chic high-street buy from Zara, we couldn't help admire Alex's ultra-stylish bedroom. The photo gave her followers a peek at her modern, slightly Scandi-style room with its large double bed, grey headboard, cosy pale grey throw and matching side table. Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson have opted for white wooden floorboards to match their cream shutters and the muted colour scheme throughout.

Alex showed off her bedroom in two Instagram Story posts, the first taken just as she stepped back home following her presenting duties on The One Show. "Home at last!" she captioned the selfie, which showed her still wearing her bright pink coat. In the second post, she gave a special mention to her monochrome polka dot midi dress, writing: "Love this Zara dress."

Alex showed off her very chic bedroom

The pregnant star's baby bump was partially hidden in the loose-fitting dress, but Alex, 42, has revealed she is due very soon. At the beginning of the month, she shared a beautiful photo of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: "It's the homeward stretch now before Mat leave kicks in. And due to the combo of a very dull day and me feeling pretty rubbish with a head cold, we decided that a bit of colour was needed tonight. Still finding outfits that work but aren't necessarily maternity wear. See where this little dress was from @hellomag and it's a bargain!"

MORE: Incredible new photos from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's day out

Loading the player...

The mother-of-one has spoken candidly about her fears of having another child, revealing on podcast I See What You're Saying: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

MORE: When the British and European royal families suffer tragedies

She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.