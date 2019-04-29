Stacey Solomon wore a £10 pastel jumper to her baby shower & it looks SO expensive Major bargain alert...

It's such an exciting time for Stacey Solomon right now - not only is she one of Loose Women's favourite stars, but she is the face of Primark and has lots of beauty businesses under her belt. And in case you haven't heard - she's pregnant! The former X Factor contestant celebrated her baby shower at the weekend and TOWIE star Lydia Bright hosted the dreamy event. In pictures that appeared on Instagram, the 29-year-old looked glowing and gorgeous, wearing a silk pastel skirt and the cute jumper, made in ice-cream shades of lilac, orange and pink. The knitted top came from luxury high street store Oliver Bonas and we have the best news - it's currently £10 in the brand's mid-season sale. And what's more, all sizes are in stock online. What are you waiting for?!

Stacey looked stunning at her baby shower - hosted by Lydia Bright

We caught up with the ITV favourite last year and she gave us the lowdown on her look. And her list of style influences may surprise you. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

And when it comes to the royal family, it's actually not Kate or Meghan that are her faves.

"My favourite dressed royals are the babies! I mean they are just ALWAYS adorable and it doesn't matter what they wear, they always look amazing! Prince George - oh my god! I am such a sucker for a baby," she explained.

And when it comes to her perfect outfit, it's casual all the way. "Jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date."

