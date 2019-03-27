Stacey Solomon's growing baby bump looks AMAZING in Topshop's red gingham dress A true high-street steal...

We are so made up for Stacey Solomon right now! Ever since the Loose Women star announced she is expecting a baby with her partner, former EastEnders actor, Joe Swash, we have loved seeing her bump evolution on Instagram. On Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old shared a video on her feed, in a bathtub, rocking a very funky gingham dress from high street favourite Topshop. The £49 frock is ideal for blossoming bumps because it has a wrap cut with adjustable straps, meaning the bigger the bump, the easier it is to style! The dress has proved so popular that it has already sold out on Tosphop's website, but we've tracked it down and it can still be nabbed online at Selfridge's - but be warned - there are only a few sizes left, so get in there quick if you have your eye on it...

Stacey looked stunning in her gingham dress

One of the things we love about the former X Factor contestant is that she is so down to earth when it comes to social media. She regularly shares image of herself with spots, donning wigs and proudly shows off her grey hairs. You go girl!

£49, Topshop

Earlier in March, the ITV favourite shared a cosmetic-free snap and wrote: "The struggle is real today... No one washes on a Saturday do they? Not even going to peel away the flapping lashes that are barely stuck to my eyes. "Not today" is my motto for now. Hope you are all having a more productive Saturday."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon talks all things fashion with HELLO!

The mother-of-two recently opened up to HELLO! about how she stays comfortable throughout pregnancy. "I don't even think about what I'm wearing, this is the third time around. I'll just chuck anything on that fits," she said.

"I've been living in my maternity jeans since I had my first, so nothing has really changed." Asked if she would take any maternity-wear tips from Meghan Markle, she replied: "If I could afford to take tips from Meghan Markle's wardrobe, I would! I won't be wearing a Dior gown anytime soon."

