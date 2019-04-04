Stacey Solomon's £20 Topshop skirt totally flattered her baby bump We NEED this high street bargain

Stacey Solomon definitely has that elusive pregnancy glow! The girlfriend of Joe Swash is looking stunning lately - and her growing baby bump couldn't be more adorable. On Wednesday's loose Women, the 29-year-old mother of two showcased her pregnancy curves in a fabulous tie-dye skirt from Topshop, which set her back just £20. The satin bias midi skirt was made in a striking black and cream colourway and Stacey teamed it with a simple white top. The skirt was originally priced at £35, so it's a bit of a fashion bargain. The former X Factor star wore it her hair up in a sleek ponytail and rocked glittery eye-shadow with a flawless base.

We are loving Stacey's maternity wardrobe

The mother-of-two recently opened up to HELLO! about how she stays comfortable throughout pregnancy. "I don't even think about what I'm wearing, this is the third time around. I'll just chuck anything on that fits."

£20, Topshop

She admitted: "I've been living in my maternity jeans since I had my first, so nothing has really changed." When asked if she would take any maternity-wear tips from fellow pregnant lady the Duchess of Sussex, she replied: "If I could afford to take tips from Meghan Markle's wardrobe, I would! I won't be wearing a Dior gown anytime soon."

Loading the player...

We couldn't help but ask the Loose Women star who her best-dressed royal is - and its not Kate or Meghan!" My favourite dressed royals are the babies! I mean they are just ALWAYS adorable and it doesn't matter what they wear, they always look amazing! Prince George - oh my god! I am such a sucker for a baby," she laughed.

MORE: Stacey Solomon almost unrecognisable in fantastic makeup free selfie

Well she's not wrong - after all, Prince William's eldest son did make Tatler's best-dressed list in 2018. Amongst the royal children, the Loose Women host also gave us a list of celebrities whose wardrobes she would love to rifle through. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

READ: The Marks & Spencer check coat that Stacey Solomon made look ridiculously cool