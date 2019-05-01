Holly Willoughby straight up just wore the dress of the summer We predict a sellout!

Holly Willoughby's check dress she wore on Wednesday's This Morning is so stylish that we already know it's going to be a summer sellout. Why? Because it ticks pretty much every trend going - puff sleeves, check print and a midi hem, all rolled into the most feminine frock ever. From super cool high street store & Other Stories, the £85 plaid number is made in a dusky shade with yellow and brown check detail and finishes just above the ankles. This ensemble is already selling out fast - there are only three sizes left online. Eek! Snap up, or miss out.

We loved Holly's check dress

Holly has a fail-safe accessory she cannot live without - and that's her nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Holly wears them nearly every day and it's easy to see why; they have a classic pointed toe shape and slender stiletto heel.

£85, & Other Stories

But, they don't come cheap - they cost £500. But - and hear us out - if you calculate the price deemed with the amount of times you would wear them, we think you'd definitely be quids in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow wardrobe

It's not just mother-of-three Holly who has these shoes - the Duchess of Cambridge has the same pair! Last year, when Kate introduced little Prince Louis to the world on 23 April, Kate stole the show on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her outfit - a red Jenny Packham dress, earrings loaned by the Queen and the praline suede 85 pumps by Gianvito Rossi. We think you can definitely say that great minds think alike with this one.

MORE: Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden

Occasionally though, Holly does wear an alternative nude pair from Office which retail at an affordable £69. The 'On to Point' court shoes come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact, and the 38-year-old has them in lilac and black, too.

READ: Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard's Zara high heels are selling like hot cakes