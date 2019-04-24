Marks & Spencer's nude high heels count Susanna Reid as their biggest fan You need these shoes in your life, ASAP

Susanna Reid is back on our screens on Good Morning Britain after her lengthy Easter break and the brunette beauty is looking better than ever. On Wednesday's show, Piers Morgan's sidekick dazzled fans in a navy blue, polka dot dress by Mela London, but we have to say, it was her nude high heels that interested us the most. The round-toed shoes are by one of our favourite stores Marks & Spencer and cost a reasonable £45. Result! There is no doubt about it – a nude court shoe is an essential item you need to have in your wardrobe. Not only do they never go out of style; but they can totally transforms your legs. Susanna, 48, knows the clever trick of wearing a flesh-coloured shoe will elongate the leg and make you look like you have Gigi Hadid's sexy pins in seconds.

Susanna looked finished off her polka dot dress with nude high heels

As always, Susanna's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's head of wardrobe. Debbie is known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram and always lists her clients latest looks, which is great news for fans who want to invest in their latest outfits. Debbie also styles Kate Garraway, who told HELLO! last year how styling sessions work on GMB.

£45, Marks & Spencer

"Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she explained.

Speaking about how Debbie has helped her jump out of her clothing comfort zone, Kate added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps."

"But, I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

