Ruth Langsford's silk Zara shirt is SO chic - and selling out fast What a high street gem!

Ruth Langsford looked gorgeous in green on Loose Women on Tuesday, wearing the most fabulous satin shirt from Zara. The £29.99 number is part of the brand's current collection and is available online now in all sizes. The flowing, long-sleeve shirt had an asymmetric hem and a button-up front, and the wife of Eamonn Holmes kept it classic, teaming it with black trousers. She added a pair of leopard print high heel shoes from Next and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Gorgeous!

Ruth looked gorgeous in green!

We love how the 59-year-old always looks so glam, and she admitted recently that dressing up is one of her favourite things to do. Big red carpet events are what she enjoys the most and the ITV favourite recently revealed: "I suppose I feel my most glamorous when doing a big event for work. One important industry night is the National TV Awards in January. Finding a dress for an event of that scale can be quite stressful… I try and do high street if I can, because people always want to know where the dress is from."

£29.99, Zara

The This Morning host has won legions of female fans for her refreshing attitude to fashion as well as being incredibly open about her dress size.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes receives OBE and Ruth is so proud!

At the start of April, Ruth replied to one lady on Instagram, who wanted to know if the TV star's skirt would suit her. "Love the skirt Ruth, I am a size 12/14 with a tummy. Is the skirt forgiving?" she wrote, to which the presenter responded: "Yes! I'm a 14/16 and it was very forgiving!"

Her post was met with plenty of thankful comments, with one writing, "Ruth, love the fact you're so open about your size," and another adding: "No way are you a 14/16! You look about a 12! Fabulous!!"

