Did Denise Van Outen just let slip Stacey Solomon's due date? Ooopsie!

With her third baby on the way, Stacey Solomon made sure she celebrated her baby shower with a close group of friends. However, it seems that one of them may have inadvertently revealed her due date! Denise Van Outen took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Lydia Bright and Stacey, confirming her pregnant friend's baby is due in just five weeks by writing in the caption: "Only 5 weeks to go. Baby shower hosted by Lydia Bright for Stacey Solomon & friends." The message has since been changed to: "[Heart emoji] Baby shower hosted by @lydiabright for @staceysolomon & friends."

Fans immediately rushed to post comments underneath, with one saying: "Surely it can't be five weeks left for Stacey! They only announced towards the end of February that they were expecting!" Another wrote: "Looking really well Stacey. only 5 weeks to go oh my it's gone really fast for you xxx." Former TOWIE star Lydia hosted the joint baby shower for six of her pregnant friends, including Stacey. "Hostess with mostest, can't believe 6 of my nearest and dearest have a bun in the oven," she told her followers. "Loved hosting my pregnancy party at home to celebrate. Thank you."

Denise's accidental slip comes shortly after Stacey's Loose Women colleague hinted the sex of the unborn baby. Speaking to HELLO! in March, Coleen was asked if there'll be a special Loose Women baby shower for the newborn before he or she arrives later this year, to which the TV star replied: "Oh no doubt! Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved. She… that child, is going to have so many aunties, she won't know what to do with herself." By referring to the baby as "she" we took that as a huge hint that Stacey is expecting a girl. This will be Stacey's first child with boyfriend Joe Swash. She is already a mum to sons Zac, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe is a father to 12-year-old son Harry.

