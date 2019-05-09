We predict Holly Willoughby's shirt dress of dreams will sell out FAST You will want this dress in your life, ASAP

Holly Willoughby certainly has the blues this week! The 38-year-old stepped out in yet another blue-toned outfit on Thursday's This Morning, in the form of a bright shirt dress that was emblazoned with an orange bud print.The dress was from high street favourite Whistles and priced at a cool £299. We love the sleek midi length, flattering long sleeves and a fuss-free collar. As always, HW added nude high heels from Gianvito Rossi and left her jewels at home - letting the dress do the talking. Both items are currently available online in all sizes should you wish to invest, but don't delay - we have a feeling it's going to fly off the rack...

The mother-of-three looked remarkably fresh despite the fact she had been up late the night before, filming for Celebrity Juice - and what a frock she rocked! The blonde beauty shared a Boomerang video of her purple mini dress, which had a sparkly hem and matching sleeves and was designed with a body-conscious cut. She added strappy sandals from high end brand Sophia Webster and her outfit snap generated a whopping 102,000 'likes' on Instagram.

As always, Holly's makeup looked flawless and glowing, and the lady behind her beauty look was Patsy O'Neil - the only makeup artist she works with. Helpfully, the MUA often shares exactly what products shes uses to perfect her look, and thankfully, they are always readily available.

The 38-year-old regularly gives her glam squad a shout-out online. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she said.

"Patsy keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that, because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, Angie [Smith] has helped me step out of my comfort zone and has given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

