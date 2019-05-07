Holly Willoughby's dress on This Morning paid tribute to the royal baby & she defended Meghan Markle live on air Looking regal in blue, Holly!

Holly Willoughby makes no secret of the fact she loves the royals, and she even had a party to celebrate the royal wedding back in May 2018. And now, as a reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby, she has even styled up her outfit for This Morning to celebrate. Taking to Instagram in her blue lace dress, she captioned the photo: "Happy Tuesday... Congratulations @sussexroyal on the arrival of your baby boy... what wonderful news. Enjoy these first precious moments, there is nothing quite like it... #royalblue today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning dress by @ganni shoes @gianvitorossi."

The Whistles shirt dress is, sadly, out of stock, but it had a lovely reaction from Holly's fans, with one writing on Instagram: "Love this dress! Awesome colour, very fitting for the special Royal Announcement." While another wrote: "Oh wow... I just love this colour, you look absolutely fabulous in this Holly,.. I love all your clothes that you wear.. But this is my real favourite, love the handkerchief hem…"

RELATED: Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse inside her home and Chester's perfectly organised toys

If it comes available again, and you're wanting to copy's Holly's work outfit, you might need a spare £300 in the bank. But if you love it, you might be excited to find out that the dress is available in an on-trend monochrome scarf print too.

MORE: Holly Willoughby gives us all a lesson on how to pull off a mini dress

Holly finished the look off with her favourite Gianvito Rossi shoes which retail for around £510. The 38-year-old is rarely seen without these - they are her absolute favourite pair of shoes.

During the show, Holly and her work husband Phillip Schofield sat down with LBC radio presenter Nick Ferrari, and This Morning regular Vanessa Feltz, on why there was a commotion within the media about the baby news. After Nick revealed details about what was missing from the announcement such as where the Duchess gave birth and how she was un-noticed in her journey to a private hospital, Holly exclaimed: “Do we need to know?”

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby's love of rainbow fashion

It's no secret that Holly values her privacy, and keeps details about her private life well hidden. Back in 2016, when she was asked to reveal the details of her fitness regime following the birth of her youngest child, she said at the time: "A lot of women, and particularly celebrities, talk about this, and I think it is very unhelpful. Everyone’s journey is individual. I don’t want to go on the record saying I did this or that, and then have other women read it and think they have to go and do the same.

"I’m sorry, I just don’t want to be a part of this conspiracy to make women feel pressured about their bodies."

Something tells us Meghan and Holly would get on swimmingly.