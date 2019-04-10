Style Twins! Ruth Langsford & Lorraine Kelly love this bargain Zara pastel jumper Matching style for the ITV ladies

Ruth Langsford and hubby Eamonn Holmes are heading up This Morning all week whilst Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are enjoying their Easter holidays, and Ruth's wardrobe has been a delight so far. On Tuesday's show, we noticed that the 59-year-old was rocking a gorgeous lemon yellow knitted jumper. The close-fitting knit had a round neckline with long sleeves and button appliqués on the cuffs and best of all, we discovered it cost just £19.99. Currently available online now, it's ideal for spring.

Ruth stunned in her yellow Zara jumper on This Morning

If the ice-cream toned top looks familiar, that's because Ruth's colleague, Lorraine Kelly, wore the same design, but with slighter shorter sleeves just a week before. Coming in at a slightly cheaper £17.99, the mother-of-one tucked the top into the waistband of her coordinating lilac tweed skirt - which was also a Zara steal.

£19.99, Zara

As always, the ITV favourite added some power accessories - a pair of sleek suede stiletto heels from L.K.Bennett. Fashion styist Bronagh Webster looks after Lorraine's TV wardrobe and dreams up everything she wears.

Lorraine wore the same design but with short sleeves

Bronagh works closely with Helen Hand - Lorraine's makeup artist and when HELLO! caught up with her recently, she told us what it's like preening a national treasure like Lorraine, saying: "We all work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, which is a massive help being a team. That way I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do hair and make up."

£17.99, Zara

Helen added: "Lorraine is fit and healthy - a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin."

"I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference and just being happy!"

