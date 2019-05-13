Michelle Keegan's yellow blazer is blowing up Instagram right now Need. Now!

Michelle Keegan is known for her super-sharp dress sense and on Monday, the actress shared the most gorgeous picture of her rocking a lemon yellow blazer that is giving us some serious summer vibes. MK's blazer is part of her drop with Very and fans went wild over it. Teaming the stylish separate with ripped jeans and a simple white T-shirt, the £60 number drew lots of admiring comments on Instagram, as well as almost 50,000 'likes'."Starting off Monday BRIGHT!" she wrote. "My new @veryuk collection launches today!! Some of my favourite pieces yet!" The blazer is still available online in all sizes, but we predict a mass sellout. Watch this space…

Wow! Instagram is loving Michelle's new jacket

One of the things we love the most about the former Coronation Street star's wardrobe, is that it is filled with both high street and designer threads. The Manchester-born beauty is happiest in bargain finds that are readily available. "I really like Mango," she told HELLO!, "and Zara - you can't go wrong with Zara!"

£60, Very

Michelle and hubby Mark Wright always look effortlessly well put together, and Michelle also told us they often ask each other their verdict on their looks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle talks fashion with HELLO!

"When we put an outfit on, we ask each other for advice. He's very good with what he wears – he's very stylish and he knows what goes together and what doesn't, and knows what works for him. We don’t really dress each other, but we do ask advice."

MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals her bikini body secrets & they are easier than you think

And what's more, despite the fact the actress is seriously well dressed (and insanely gorgeous) she doesn't enjoy the red carpet - at all. "It's daunting, honestly. It's like throwing a lamb to the slaughter. Because you know it's coming, and you know with these pictures you're going to be ripped to shreds, or you're going to love what you're wearing, or hate what you're wearing, or your makeup, it's honestly just terrifying. You're going out there to get judged." You have NOTHING to worry about, girl!

READ: Michelle Keegan didn't brush her hair for three days and this is what happened