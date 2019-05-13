Victoria Beckham just styled her jumper in a genius way - it's a lesson to us all! SO chic...

Does anyone sashay quite like the fashionista that is Victoria Beckham? The stylish star was papped leaving her hotel in New York City at the weekend and wow, would you look at that sass? The high-end fashion designer rocked a very chic outfit indeed, consisting of crisp white trousers, high heels, and a simple pastel blue jumper. Might sound fairly fuss-free on paper, but VB made the look her own by wearing a contrasting red hot blouse underneath her knit, which made the whole ensemble look super bold with the collar and cuffs on show. Full marks gal! The former Spice Girl added super-glam shades and it appeared that she left a posh handbag in her hotel room.

Sassy Spice!

The mother-of-four seems to go that little bit more edgy when she heads to the Big Apple. We also spied the brunette beauty with a sharp new hair do!

We loved how VB amped up her look with a red shirt

We loved her sky-high top knot which was a hugely different look from her regular, fuss-free low-slung ponytail or boho-esque waved bob. The 45-year-old shared her latest 'do with her followers, and wrote: "Really into a super high, scruffy knot!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Good for the profile ladies!!" she added to the shot, which showed off her own impressive side profile.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A-listers that love VB's label

Speaking of the messy look, the Duchess of Sussex is all about the undone look too and arguably put the care-free style on the map.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns in snakeskin on a night out with Christine Lampard

Back in 2018, the former Suits star arrived in Brixton and instead of wearing her glossy locks loose around her shoulders, she opted to wear her hair back away from her face in a messy bun which helped draw attention to her pretty features. Now, if only we could get our bed hair to look like that...

READ: 7 times Victoria Beckham dressed the Royals: From Duchess Meghan to Countess Sophie