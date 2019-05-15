Susanna Reid's red leopard print ASDA dress shocks Good Morning Britain What a red-hot buy!

Susanna Reid looked so chic on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, wearing a seriously stylish red leopard print dress that looked like it could be a designer number. With its lovely tailored shape, pleated skirt, waist belt, button-down front and bright red tones, we were amazed to discover that it actually came from George at Asda and what's more, it cost her just £25. Fancy that! Plus, it's not one of those dresses that you have to go on the hunt for - it's currently available online in all sizes too, so there's no excuse to miss out. Like many ITV stars, the brunette beauty teamed the frock with a pair of nude high heel shoes.

Susanna's frock looked seriously chic

The ITV favourite may look majorly glammed up when she appears on GMB, but the 48-year-old isn't afraid to leave the lippy at home. She demonstrated this just that last month when she posted a stunning makeup-free selfie and fans loved seeing her fresh-faced look.

£25, George @ Asda

She wrote: "BACK! And in need of my glam squad! See you on @GMB tomorrow 6am (This is what happens when my hair dries naturally...)"

Fans were quick to comment on how healthy and relaxed she looked, saying: "Natural beauty Miss Reid", while another wrote: "You look way better with no makeup on." Another said: "You are one beautiful lady, you don't need makeup at all."

However, after the Easter break, the TV host returned with a full face of makeup. Uploading a snap that showed off her trademark blowdry, subtle smokey eyes and red, glossy lips, she revealed that Mel Kyle helped her to get ready for the show. Mel is a celebrity makeup artist who also works with Susanna's co-presenters, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway, as well as celebrity clients like singer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

