Marks & Spencer's royal blue fit-and-flare dress is a £20 bargain - ask Susanna Reid Now this is what you call a high street steal!

The fit-and-flare dress has to be the most flattering style of frock that money can buy. The cut will suit pretty much any body shape there is - from curvaceous to boyish. Marks & Spencer has the ideal version of the classic design and we have the best news - it is down to just £20.50 in the brand's spring sale from £35. The 'Waist Seam Mini Fit & Flare Dress' is a seamless design that finishes just past the knee and comes in royal blue and black. And what's more - it has a celebrity fan - Susanna Reid! The Good Morning Britain star wore the bargain frock on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and the chic number was a great fit on the 48-year-old.

Susanna looked gorgeous in her blue M&S dress

The dress in question is so popular that there are a whopping 45 reviews on the M&S site, and they are all very positive. One shopper gave the dress a five star rating and said: "This dress is beautifully made. It fits in all the right places and flows nicely from the hips giving you a flattering shape. It washes well and is easy to iron, too. It is so comfortable to wear and I’ve had lots of people admire it and even asked me where I bought it from. I now have two of these dresses for work . It’s a perfect dress to buy!" Can't say fairer than that, hey?

£20.50, Marks & Spencer

This outfit was picked out by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. Debbie also looks after Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway AND Laura Tobin's looks for the daily show.

Loading the player...

That's quite some list, right?

MORE: These Marks & Spencer leather sandals are VERY similar to the £500 Hermes ones

Every day, Debbie - who goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram - lists everything her clients wear on the show and they are always high street buys, which is great news for us (and our bank balances.)

READ: Marks & Spencer's metallic pleated skirt looks ROYALLY like the Countess of Wessex's