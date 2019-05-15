Holly Willoughby's blue ruffle dress is the ideal wedding guest number Need a new frock? Check out HW's latest look...

Wedding season is fast approaching and if you have some nuptials that you are planning to go to, a new frock is always welcome! Holly Willoughby showed This Morning viewers just how to rock a wedding in style on Wednesday, dazzling viewers with a bright cobalt blue dress that had the cutest ruffle layers. From high street favourite Whistles, the fancy frock is currently on sale for £111.20 instead of £199.00. Although it IS a pricey buy, it's the kind of number that can be styled in so many different ways - you could even add a blazer or trainers for a casual look or team with high heels like Holly, then it really would look glam for an event.

Blue beauty!

This is the second time in under a week that the TV star has stepped out in a frock from the high street store. Last week the mother-of-two wowed in a bright shirt dress that was emblazoned with an orange bud print from Whistles which was priced at a cool £299.

£111.20, Whistles

We loved the sleek midi length, flattering long sleeves and the fuss-free collar. As always, HW added nude high heels from Gianvito Rossi and left her jewels at home - letting the dress do the talking.

Get the look! £55, SilkFred

Surely the mother-of-three must feel the pressure when it comes to fashion? After all, she is a style icon to so many due to her daily looks. But refreshingly, she doesn't let it get to her head.

The Celebrity Juice star told HELLO! "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again."

It's about finding the right things. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

