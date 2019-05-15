Mrs Hinch's £8 orange dress has got the #HinchArmy very excited indeed Catch it before it sells out!

Mrs. Hinch - AKA Mrs.Hinchliffe - surprised fans on Tuesday evening, by sharing her very first, full-length picture of herself! The social media sensation - who is pregnant with her first child - uploaded a mirror selfie of her fashion look with her 2.4 million fans, when she normally shares her gorgeous home. The cleaning icon was seen rocking an orange bandeau dress emblazoned with flowers which turned out to be an £8 'barg' from high street brand Boohoo. Result! We've tracked it down and have the best news for the #Hincharmy - all sizes are currently in stock. So if you have a holiday booked and fancy updating your summer wardrobe, don't delay - we all know Sophie's selling power - it's just been announced she's the biggest cleaning influencer on social media in the UK.

Sophie looked ready for summer in her bargain dress

This isn't the first time the Essex native has showcased her love for inexpensive fashion items. In April, the 29-year-old appeared on This Morning with Holly and Phil and wowed viewers in a black and white polka dot, square-neck top that cost just £21.99, from In The Style. She teamed the look with a black column skirt that hugged her adorable baby bump and glam high heels.

£8, Boohoo

Mrs. Hinch told HELLO! all about her rise to Insta fame. "I started my account back in March 2018. I've always enjoyed home interior design but as soon as my husband and I bought our first house together I was super excited to make it a home. I really wanted to post décor photos on Instagram but didn't want to bore my friends and family, so I started @mrshinchhome!"

I never imagined for a second that my account would become so popular! It's absolutely crazy and I'm so overwhelmed but so grateful all at the same time! I'm just so happy it's resulted in such a positive space for everyone."

