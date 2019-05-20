Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit has a very special meaning So lovely...

Holly Willoughby kicked off Monday morning with a fresh new look and we loved the message behind her outfit. The 38-year-old teamed her favourite black tailored trousers from Jigsaw with Dune London high heel shoes and a bright blue shirt. Not just any old shirt though - this one was special. Made by Mercy Delta, it costs £190 and twenty per cent of the sale of each shirt goes to the charity, Calm. The Celebrity Juice star explained the reasoning behind the shirt on Instagram, writing: "Morning Monday ... today’s #hwstyleon @thismorning I’m wearing an @danbaldwinart print shirt by @mercydelta ... showing my support for #lifeandsoul campaign to shift the perception of male depression, there is no stereotype, no shame in asking for help... if you need help or are worried about another you can find great advice here @calmzone #mentalhealthawarenessweek #suicideprevention."

Holly's shirt had a heartfelt meaning

Such a lovely message to convey with her workwear wardrobe. And talking of workwear - we saw a little bit more of Holly last week. She only usually works Monday to Thursday but last Friday, the ITV star was in Birmingham to present This Morning Live and her super stylist Angie Smith dressed the presenter in a gorgeous frock from & Other Stories for the star's turn at the NEC. Not surprisingly, Holly's fans loved the look; after all, the pretty frock was made in a lovely icy blue which looked fabulous against her English Rose skin tone.

Holly's shoes, £32, Dune London

The ultra-pretty midi dress was a preview piece from the brand and sadly hasn't arrived online yet. With its baby blue backdrop and retro fan print, we reckon this will be a sell-out when it hits the shelves

Holly wore a dress from & Other Stories last week

Holly teamed the dress with her favourite nude Gianvito Rossi heels, and her locks were styled in textured waves, with fresh, natural makeup.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion moments

It appears that high street store & Other Stories is hitting headlines right now. The Duchess of Cambridge donned a frock from the brand in official pictures for the Chelsea Flower show.

The Printed Ruffle Bibi Midi dress she sported was made with layered ruffled tiers, a drawstring tie waist, and tie-up, ruffled bib in the funkiest mixed floral graphic print. Priced at £89, it is still available online now! But for how long? Who knows….

