Holly Willoughby's yellow striped top and skirt seriously brightened up This Morning HW is ready for summer...

Seriously, how does Holly Willoughby do it? The ITV favourite stole the show at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening in her sheer indigo creation by Maria Lucia Hohan and even though she also enjoyed the champagne-filled after-party, she was back on our screens on Monday morning looking fresher than ever! The blonde beauty wore a yellow striped knitted top and matching midi skirt by Sandro Paris. The sunshine yellow number gave her a golden glow, although it doesn't come cheap - the top will set you back £145, and the skirt comes in at £209. Topped with her £500 Gianvito Rossi high heel shoes, this is a purse-busting outfit for sure.

Golden girl!

As well as her funky dress of dreams she rocked on Sunday, she accessorised to perfection, rocking drop jewel earrings by Boodles, a glitzy bracelet by Stephen Webster and carrying a fancy clutch with super glam shoes by Sophia Webster.

Holly's top and skirt is by Sandro

And can we just talk about her beauty look? The 38-year-old's face was perfected as always by Patsy O'Neill who shared a smouldering up-close shot of HW on Instagram and all the products she used.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

Holly was joined by her sister Kelly, and Patsy also applied her makeup too. She wrote: "BAFTA Make-up for two beauties tonight @hollywilloughby @ladywilloughby // using @chantecailleuk skincare Plum eyeliner by @delilahcosmetics Individual cluster lashes by @lashunlimited Lipstick @hourglass girl stylo Dreamer."

Holly always credits her glam squad (hairdresser Ciler Peksah, Patsy, and of course, stylist Angie Smith) for getting her looking gorgeous, telling HELLO! "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say so whether it's Ciler saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'. Makeup: Patsy keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else."

