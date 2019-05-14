This Morning fans rush to Next to grab Holly Willoughby's pink pastel check skirt Ice cream tones for HW!

Holly Willoughby always looks gorgeous in pastels. After all, ice-cream shades look fabulous on blondes and on Tuesday morning the ITV favourite dazzled viewers in a bubblegum pink, pleated midi skirt by Label Mix - a brand that can be brought from high street store Next. The lovely separate is set to be a sure-fire summer staple due to its pretty pink and yellow hue and high waist finish. Although not the cheapest of buys at £99, it's the kind of number that could be worn again, season after season. The 38-year-old teamed the skirt with a simple blush pink top by Massimo Dutti and of course, her nude high heels. Gorgeous! As always, Holly's legion of Instagram fans were quick to shower her latest look with praise. One fan wrote: "Oh Holly, you're just perfection!"

We loved Holly's pastel look

This isn't the first time Holly and her skirts have caused mayhem. Earlier this month, the mother-of-three looked perfect in pink yet again, this time rocking a pink leopard print number. Also by Label Mix, fans were devastated to discover that the skirt wasn't available to buy, due it to it being part of the brand's high summer collection which drops in June. Oh the drama!

£99, Label Mix @ Next

No matter what time of the year it is, Holly loves a splash of pink, telling HELLO! last year: "I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink."

And what's more, she has advice for ladies that may be a bit shy of the girly tone."Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour."

"I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, it sort of reflects off you, so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not, just wear some pink knickers."

