Holly Willoughby shows off her seriously tanned legs in a floral mini dress We have leg envy right now!

The UK is waiting anxiously for a heatwave in time for the upcoming bank holiday weekend and it appears that Holly Willougby is feeling positive, as she ditched her favourite midi dresses and opted to wear a white floral mini number for Wednesday's show. The ITV favourite's light and airy frock was by luxury French brand Claudie Pierlot and is priced at £239. The shirt-style design was covered in blooms with a cute button-down front. The mother-of-three added nude strappy sandals by Office which you can find online for £60.00.

Holly looked fabulous in florals

Holly's enviable tan is probably from her latest holiday in the Maldives. The blonde beauty headed to the tropics with her family during the Easter break.

£239, Claudie Pierlot

We know fake tan isn't down to her glow, because she hates the stuff! Yes, really. Telling Woman & Home in 2018, she said: I don’t get fake tan even though apparently I use all sorts of brands which I get linked to, I think I’ve had maybe three spray tans in my entire life. I can't get on with it – it goes all dotty in my pores, it stinks and it’s never the right colour!" We've all been there HW...

£60, Office

That being said, the star is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Supermodel Body Shimmer which her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill revealed on Instagram last year.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

The hydrating body lotion, which is applied with a cooling rollerball, adds a sculpting sheen when rubbed into the skin, giving Holly that healthy glow she's so well-known for.

The £45 product was launched to mimic the glossy long limbs of supermodels, and makeup artist Charlotte has even used the product on the likes of Kim Kardashian and Amal Clooney, to name a few.

