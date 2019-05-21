Holly Willoughby's £29.99 H&M white pleated skirt just sent This Morning fans WILD We need this bargain skirt, ASAP!

We've always known Holly Willougby's a bit of all white, but on Tuesday she proved it! The ITV favourite wowed This Morning viewers with her latest outfit - a crisp white top by Massimo Dutti and a cheap as chips, pleated skirt by H&M which cost just £29.99. The calf-length number had an elasticated waist and is the kind of design that easy to throw on as not only does it look super chic, but you don't need to iron it! Holly added high heel white stilettos by Zara - which were priced at £49.99 and were designed in a trendy, caged-style which are perfect for a party. They do say that great minds think alike, and it's not just mother-of-three Holly that has been spotted in these high street gems, but fellow ITV star Christine Lampard too! The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank stood in for Lorraine Kelly last month and wore the very same pair of shoes three days running.

Holly looked dreamy in white

HELLO! spoke with HW last year and the blonde beauty gave us the lowdown on her style, which sees her topping best-dressed lists daily.

You may think that the ITV favourite wants to look on-point at all times, but actually, clothes that fit her is her number one fashion rule.

£29.99, H&M

"I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that," she revealed, "that drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

£49.99, Zara

And don't talk to her about clothes sizes either!

"When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

