Holly Willoughby's Kate Spade dress sparks debate amongst This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Thursday morning in a seriously chic dress by the royal-approved fashion brand, Kate Spade. The avant-garde number is made from silk and is covered in a pink and yellow, geo square print and has tiers of ruffles at the neckline and the hem. Nipped in at the waist with a skinny belt, the dress also has very sexy plunge at the back - swit swoo! Priced at £475, the dress is currently on sale for £324, and there are a fair few sizes available online. Holly added a pair of strappy sandals by high street store Office, which set her back £60. We loved the dress, but many of Holly's Instagram fans said it looked like a tablecloth. One even remarked that it reminded them of a battenburg cake! Now now, be nice, people.

Holly looked lucious in her Kate Spade dress

Kate Spade is certainly having a moment right now. Pippa Middleton wore a dress from the fashion brand last week at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister wowed in a pretty cornflower blue dress featuring a cute clover print. Priced at £695, it's a pricey number, but Pippa's fans didn't seem to mind as they rushed to buy the frock, which has now sold out in every size.

The mother-of-one may have taken style tips from her big sister - after all, Kate also loves the brand. In 2017, the wife of Prince William attended an official engagement at the Foundling Museum in central London.

Pippa Middleton wore a Kate Spade dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

Kate was pregnant at the time and covered her sweet bump in a vibrant diamond print mid-length dress by Kate Spade, which finished just below the knee. The chic ensemble was a comfortable, yet stylish choice for the royal, gently skimming over her tummy, while the pretty printed detail gave the design a statement edge.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

Sadly, the handbag and fashion designer Kate Spade died at the age of 55 in an apparent suicide at her home. When she launched the brand in 1993 with her husband Andy Spade, it became an instant hit. Best known for quirky handbags, the brand quickly garnered a celebrity following, including Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift. By 2006, the Spades sold the business and the couple stayed out of the fashion world for almost a decade.

After her untimely death, Kate Spade New York paid tribute to her on social media, sharing this statement: "Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honour all the beauty she brought into the world."

