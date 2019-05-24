Emily Macdonagh just totally wowed us at Buckingham Palace – in an ASOS dress A Buckingham bargain, you could call it

Peter Andre's wife Emily Macdonagh always wows us with her outfit choices, and she didn't disappoint when she headed to a Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday! The couple looked super loved-up in some photographs posted by Peter, and of course many fans were quick to comment on Emily's pretty one-shoulder dress, which turned out to be a total bargain from ASOS. Even better. The fitted midi is the 'Pleated Shoulder Pencil Dress in Mono Spot Print', and costs just £38 – though it's selling out quickly.

Emily looked gorgeous in her ASOS dress

Emily teamed her look with a chic white fascinator and nude heels, and wore her hair in a classic chignon. The outfit is actually her second fashion win of the week, since the pair also made an appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards at the Palace on Wednesday, too. Once again, Emily looked lovely in a pale pink pencil dress, with nude accessories.

Dressed up for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards on Wednesday

Peter captioned his photo: "So privileged to support our armed forces today at Buckingham Palace. Emily and I feel so lucky to be invited to these things and we thank everybody. Loved meeting so many of you aged from 104 down to early 20s. You are heroes." The post received plenty of support from fans, with one writing: "So many people today commenting on how you took the time to speak with them, and how much it was appreciated by all." Many couldn't resist commenting on Emily's gorgeous outfit, with one adding: "I'm loving Emily's dress!"

ASOS DESIGN pleated shoulder pencil dress in mono spot print, £38

Emily is known to be very private, and doesn't use social media, so Peter's followers are always excited to see snaps from their life together on his Instagram page. Back in February, the couple made a rare appearance on the Lorraine show, and fans went wild for Emily's pretty printed midi skirt! Here's hoping we'll see her out and about again soon – could they make it a hat-trick of royal garden parties?

