Holly Willoughby's purple dress she wore on Celebrity Juice is IDEAL for a party

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Thursday's Celebrity Juice, in a seriously funky purple mini dress by David Koma. The pastel-toned number costs a whopping £2993 and is part of the brand's current season. The frock is a item that could be worn to a cocktail party, and we love the round neck, short sleeves, as well as the a t-shirt silhouette. Best of all though - the bright getup has silver disc detail embellished on the hem and sleeves, making it super fancy. Holly teamed the frock with a pair of glittery heels by Sophia Webster and shared a video of her rocking the dress almost three weeks ago, when the show was filmed. Holly's makeup looked as flawless as ever - she sported a lightly tanned base, nude lipstick and fluttery lashes. Holly turns to one woman for her makeup - Patsy O'Neil - the only MUA she works with. Helpfully, Patsy often shares the products she uses on the blonde beauty on Instagram.

Holly looked incerdible in her designer frock

The last time the mother-of-three wore a David Koma dress was back in 2018, to the Brit Awards and she totally stole the show as she hit the red carpet. The white blazer style number had a decadent feather hem and contrasting black buttons.

£2993, David Koma

Once again, Holly left her This Morning staple of nude heels behind, and decided to step out in Gina shoes, as well as delicate jewellery by Fenwick.

Angie Smith is the lady behind both Holly's Celeb Juice looks AND her red carpet wardrobe and told The Telegraph there is a big difference between the two.

"Dressing for TV is trickier than the red carpet because you're going to be shot from so many different angles and depending on the show you might be moving around a lot and sitting down. We work with a seamstress who will alter things until they fit perfectly."

